Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 455.6% in March

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 455.6% from the February 27th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 102,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

