Coin Lion Reaches One Day Volume of $369.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $175,409.88 and approximately $369.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded up 171.1% against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02608189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00186088 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042030 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.