CoinEx Token One Day Volume Hits $838,882.00 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $5.71 million and approximately $838,882.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.02601536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00185980 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00041895 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 61.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinEx Token Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 785,608,895 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom.

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

