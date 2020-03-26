CoinFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,743.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 26th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $233,554.91 and $13,743.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, FCoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.02564990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00192726 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi was first traded on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,092,822 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX, FCoin, Gate.io and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

