CoinUs Price Reaches $0.0004 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $145,193.95 and approximately $1,460.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005010 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

