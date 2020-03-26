Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.88. 163,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.55. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.30 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC upgraded Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colfax from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

