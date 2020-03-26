Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of CL traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.82. 9,053,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,797,973. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

