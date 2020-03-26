Colin Maltby Acquires 1,000 Shares of Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) Stock

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) insider Colin Maltby bought 1,000 shares of Ocean Wilsons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,879.24).

OCN traded down GBX 50 ($0.66) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 675 ($8.88). 11,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864. Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 675 ($8.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,290 ($16.97). The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 878.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 905.93. The company has a market capitalization of $238.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

