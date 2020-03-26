Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $182.30 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.