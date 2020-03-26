Colony Group LLC Buys New Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CoreSite Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at $18,914,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,783 shares of company stock worth $3,637,509 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COR stock opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

