Colony Group LLC Cuts Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Colony Group LLC lessened its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $92.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

