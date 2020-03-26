Colony Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $319.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

