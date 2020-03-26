Colony Group LLC Has $3.99 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,761 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.16% of The Ensign Group worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen acquired 15,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $480,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 170,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,468.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Nackel sold 3,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,186 shares of company stock valued at $683,863 and have sold 5,250 shares valued at $255,949. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

ENSG opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.