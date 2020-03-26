Colony Group LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.21.

Shares of MCD opened at $162.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

