Colony Group LLC Invests $3.23 Million in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,090,000 after acquiring an additional 309,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,716,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 546,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,887,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $501,044.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,863 shares of company stock worth $1,369,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

NYSE FR opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $110.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

