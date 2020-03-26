Colony Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,873 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 86,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period.

SCHC stock opened at $23.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

