Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,615,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,872,000 after buying an additional 1,392,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 367.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,185,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,044,000 after acquiring an additional 932,045 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $181,626.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,938.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

