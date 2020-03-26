Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Russell 1000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $112.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.10. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $155.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.636 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

