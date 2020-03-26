Colony Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 73,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09.

