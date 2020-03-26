Colony Group LLC Reduces Stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,560,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $634,297,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in KLA by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after purchasing an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,561,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,344,000 after purchasing an additional 142,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,460,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,440,000 after purchasing an additional 142,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $137.47 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

