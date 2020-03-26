Colony Group LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,449,000 after buying an additional 628,945 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after acquiring an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 132,401 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,472,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,863,000 after acquiring an additional 85,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.43.

In other news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,830.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $90.18 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

