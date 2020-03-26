Colony Group LLC Sells 2,709 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,266,000.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

AAXJ stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.