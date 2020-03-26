Colony Group LLC Sells 506 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $271.68 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.89 and its 200 day moving average is $309.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

