Colony Group LLC Sells 5,733 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

ALSN stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 81.36% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

