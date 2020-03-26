Color Platform (CLR) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $813,706.31 and approximately $45,143.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.03393227 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00644437 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000646 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

