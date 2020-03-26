Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.07. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

