Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.0% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.94% of Comcast worth $6,026,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. 13,917,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,493,348. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

