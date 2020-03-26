Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

CCZ traded up $4.99 on Thursday, reaching $59.99. 311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,208. Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $63.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

About Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent

There is no company description available for Comcast Holdings Corp.

