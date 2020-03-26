Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earning Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Comcast’s score:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,328,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,848,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

