Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

