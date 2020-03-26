Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Odeon Capital Group

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 28,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in Comerica by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

