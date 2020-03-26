Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the February 27th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.36.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.