Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Short Interest Update

Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 424,300 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 27th total of 817,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1,615.7% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 121,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 307,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,551. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.98. Compania Cervecerias Unidas has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $764.79 million during the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compania Cervecerias Unidas will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.