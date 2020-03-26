Comparing Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) and NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (NASDAQ:NHNKY)

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR alerts:

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Of Princeton has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Bank Of Princeton shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and Bank Of Princeton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Bank Of Princeton N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Bank Of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank Of Princeton pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Of Princeton has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank Of Princeton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and Bank Of Princeton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Of Princeton 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bank Of Princeton has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.20%. Given Bank Of Princeton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank Of Princeton is more favorable than NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and Bank Of Princeton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR $1.61 billion 1.47 $100.72 million N/A N/A Bank Of Princeton $63.10 million 2.52 $10.16 million $1.54 15.64

NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Of Princeton.

Summary

Bank Of Princeton beats NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit and credit cards; and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, savings bonds redemption, bank-by-mail, online and automated telephone banking, Internet banking, payroll-related services, and merchant credit card processing services. It operates 13 branches in Princeton, including parts of Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, Monmouth, and Middlesex counties in central New Jersey; and portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank of Princeton was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIHON KOHDEN CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.