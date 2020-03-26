Comparing Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) & Seven & i (NYSE:RYKKY)

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dillard’s and Seven & i’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s $6.35 billion 0.16 $111.10 million $4.17 10.05 Seven & i N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dillard’s has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dillard’s and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s 3 2 0 0 1.40 Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dillard’s currently has a consensus target price of $50.80, indicating a potential upside of 21.24%. Given Dillard’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dillard’s is more favorable than Seven & i.

Profitability

This table compares Dillard’s and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s 1.77% 6.15% 2.80% Seven & i N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Dillard’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Dillard’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dillard’s beats Seven & i on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc. operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which provides online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 292 Dillard's stores, including 24 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Seven & i

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs. As of February 28, 2019, it operated 917 stores in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the production, consultation, and design of residential and commercial space. Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

