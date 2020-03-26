Comparing Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) and The Competition

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 7.94 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $290.24 million 17.03

Twin River Worldwide’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Twin River Worldwide and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 638 2295 2855 111 2.41

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.44%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 71.59%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 21.26% 6.44% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.19% -25.73% 3.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 51.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its rivals on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

