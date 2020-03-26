Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Compass Diversified worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CODI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,426. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $769.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. ValuEngine cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 89,262 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $99,685.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 221,475 shares of company stock worth $3,602,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

