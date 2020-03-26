Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.69% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPSI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.52. 6,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,467. The company has a market capitalization of $288.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $35.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

