Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 46.2% in March

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 27th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.97. 29,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,925. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. Computer Task Group has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,079,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Computer Task Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 75,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.