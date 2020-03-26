CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Up 118.8% in March

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 118.8% from the February 27th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CIX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 11,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701. CompX International has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CompX International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CompX International by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CompX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CompX International in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CompX International by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

