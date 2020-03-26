Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) Short Interest Up 114.1% in March

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 577,300 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the February 27th total of 269,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 479,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 183,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 181,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,976. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

