Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.27% from the stock’s current price.

CXO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Concho Resources from to in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.87.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.80. 2,258,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,815. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Concho Resources has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.38.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.