CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CONMED worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CONMED from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In related news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

