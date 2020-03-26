ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.11. 747,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149,939. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

