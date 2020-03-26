ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 25,355 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.05.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.84. 5,466,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

