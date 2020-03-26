Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $64.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

ED has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

ED stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.87. 141,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.47. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

