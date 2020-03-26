Constellation Trading 15.6% Higher This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Bilaxy. Constellation has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $380,619.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000678 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.04820036 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036668 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010536 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,009,496,712 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.