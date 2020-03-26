Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CON. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.32 ($124.79).

Shares of ETR:CON traded down €1.01 ($1.17) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €66.62 ($77.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 12-month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €91.19 and a 200-day moving average of €111.23.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

