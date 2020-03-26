Continental’s (CTTAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTTAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTTAY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.17. 121,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,151. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Continental has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Continental stock. Renaissance Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

