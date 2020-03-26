Contrasting ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get ACERINOX SA/ADR alerts:

ACERINOX SA/ADR has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ACERINOX SA/ADR and Deutsche Wohnen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACERINOX SA/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75 Deutsche Wohnen 0 1 1 0 2.50

Deutsche Wohnen has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.66%. Given Deutsche Wohnen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Deutsche Wohnen is more favorable than ACERINOX SA/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ACERINOX SA/ADR and Deutsche Wohnen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACERINOX SA/ADR $5.92 billion 0.27 $280.00 million $0.51 5.82 Deutsche Wohnen $927.68 million 13.34 $2.16 billion $5.74 5.99

Deutsche Wohnen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACERINOX SA/ADR. ACERINOX SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Wohnen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ACERINOX SA/ADR and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACERINOX SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen 216.71% 14.21% 6.61%

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats ACERINOX SA/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes, as well as provides services for the care of the senior citizens. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACERINOX SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.